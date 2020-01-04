Simon Wins Nantes Mid-Season Best Goal Award

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has won French Ligue 1 club, Nantes mid-season best goal award, reports Completesports.com.

Simon’s headed goal in the 1-0 win against OGC Nice was adjudged by the fans as the best of the season so far.

The 24-year-old won a total of 31.7% of fans vote to pick the award.

Simon has scored five goals and recorded five assists in 19 appearances in all competitions for Nantes this season.

The forrmer KAA Gent of Belgium player has been voted Nantes player of the month twice this season.

Simon is on loan at Nantes from Spanish club Levante.

He is expected to be in action when Nantes face Bayonne Saturday (today) in a French Cup Round of 64 encounter.

By Adeboye Amosu

