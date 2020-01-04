Suns and Devin Booker will host Knicks At Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Suns will want to move on from the 107-117 loss to the Los-Angeles Lakers, a game in which Deandre Ayton had 16 points (7-of-13 shooting) and 14 rebounds.

Devin Booker contributed 32 points (11-of-23 from the field) and 7 assists. The Knicks are coming off a 117-93 home win over the Portland Trail-Blazers. Mitchell Robinson was solid with 22 points (11-of-11 from the field) and 8 rebounds.

Will Devin Booker replicate his monstrous 32 point performance in last games loss to the Lakers? This will be the first meeting between the teams this season. The Suns have won just 2 games out of their last 5. Both are expected to be mostly healthy.

The Suns are much better at passing than the Knicks; they rank No. 1 in assists, while the Knicks rank just No. 29.

Both teams are…