Ajayi On Target For Al Ahly In League Win Vs FC Masr

Nigeria forward Junior Ajayi was on target for Al Ahly who defeated FC Masr 3-1 in their Egyptian Premier League clash on Sunday night, reports Completesports.com.

Ajayi opened scoring for Al Ahly with a powerful shot in the 23rd minute.

Marwa Mohsen netted the second with a glancing header six minutes after the break.

Mohsen got his second of the game three minutes later, slotting the ball into an empty net after he was set up by Afsha.

Ahmed El-Sheikh scored a great free kick to reduce the deficit for FC Masr in the 56th minute.

Ajayi has now scored three goals in nine league appearances for the Red Devils this season.

Rene Weiler’s men have now won all their 10 league games this season.

In England, Bright Osayi-Samuel scored once in Queens Park Rangers’ Emirates FA Cup 5-1 home win against Swnsea…