Eagles Roundup: Chukuweze Stars In Villarreal’s Win At Real Sociedad; Azeez Helps Granada Beat Mallorca

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukuweze put up a fine display in Villarreal’s 2-1 away win against Real Sociedad in their LaLiga clash at the Reale Arena on Sunday afternoon, reports Completesports.com.

Willian Jose put the host ahead in the 22nd after he was set up by Cristian Portu.

Chukuweze won the penalty that was converted by Manu Trigueros for Villarreal’s equalising goal two minutes before the hour mark.

Santi Carzola netted the winning goal for the Yellow Submarine in the 72nd minute.

Chukuweze has scored three goals and recorded two assists in 17 league appearances for Villarreal this season.

In another LaLiga game, Ramon Azeez featured for 45 minutes as Granada recorded a 1-0 home win against Mallorca.

Azeez replaced goal scorer Angel Montoro in first half stoppage time.

He has scored two goals in 13 league…