Guardiola Is Arguably The Greatest Coach in Past 100 Years –Oliseh

Former Super Eagles head coach Sunday Oliseh has leapt to Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola defence following the barrage of criticisms against the Spaniard following the Citizens’ below par showing in the English Premier League so far this season, reports Completesports.com.

Guardiola ‘s side face a difficult task to defend the title they have retained in the last two seasons following a string of unimpressive showing this term.

The Citizens are third in the table, 14 points behind leaders Liverpool and a point behind second-placed Leicester City.

Oliseh, a former Nigeria international believes Guardiola should be judged by his winning ratio and his team development.

Also Read: Musa Wins Saudi Super Cup Title With Al Nassr

”How dare anyone associate the word ‘failure’ to arguably the greatest, most ‘titled’ & delightful to watch coach of the past 100 years is shameful. You are judged as a…