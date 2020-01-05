Ireland coach Hints At First Senior Cap for Nigerian Striker Idah

Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has hinted that Nigerian striker Adam Idah may be called up for a full international cap ahead of the crucial Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia.

McCarthy’s comment is in reaction to Idah’s hat-trick for Norwich in their 4-2 away win against Preston North End, in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Idah, who shone for Stephen Kenny’s Under-21 side in 2019, scored his first goal after just one minute of play.

He added a second 18 minutes later, coolly chipping the ball into the net from 35 yards after the Preston goalkeeper had raced out of his penalty area only to lash his clearance straight at Idah

The 18-year-old would complete his hat-trick in the second half from the penalty spot.

McCarthy who was on punditry for BT Sport during the game, hinted that Idah had given him something to think about, stressing the fact the hat-trick arrived in a senior FA Cup game – and not…