LaLiga Celebrates Oshoala After Netting Brace In Barca Ladies Away Win 

Organisers of the Spanish men’s top flight, LaLiga, celebrated Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala, after scoring two goals in Barcelona Ladies’ 3-0 away win against Athletic Bilbao in Sunday’s Primera Iberdrola, Completesports.com reports.

It was the first game of the new year after the league went on break for the festive period.

Also Read: Onyekuru Joins Galatasaray On Six-Month Loan Deal From Monaco

Oshoala came off the bench to score her team’s second and third goals to seal the comfortable win.

Reacting to Oshoala’s performance, LaLiga wrote on their verified Twitter handle: “New year, new hair, same Asisat Oshoala!

“The Nigerian forward scored twice at San Mames today for Barcelona Femeni!”

The goals were Oshoala’s 10th in 13 league appearances this season.

The win saw Barcelona Ladies remain top on the league table.

By James Agberebi

11 BUSINESS NUGGETS FROM SUPER EAGLES BRONZE MEDAL…