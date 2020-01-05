Mourinho Rues Kane Absence Over Injury In Spurs’ FA Cup Draw With Boro

Jose Mourinho has expressed sadness over the absence of Harry Kane after Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-1 away draw against Middlesbrough in thr third roumd of the Emirates FA Cup.

Ashley Fletcher strike had put Middlesbrough ahead before Lucas Moura’ s second-half header forced a replay.

Tottenham are without a win in their last three games in all competitions and Mourinho said injuries to Kane, Tanguy NDombele, Hugo Lloris and Danny Rose were hampering his side’s progress.

“We have what we have and we stick with them. The boys did what they can.

“You cannot transform Lucas or Son in a number nine like Harry Kane.

“We changed things and took our risks. Our team in the last 30 minutes we didn’t even have a midfield player.

“We played with six attacking players without a striker. We took our risks.”

Tottenham are sixth in the Premier League despite having lost three and drawn one of their last seven games…