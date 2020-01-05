NPFL: Plateau United Thrash Enyimba 4-0; Heartland Beat Rangers In Oriental Derby

League leaders Plateau United underlined their title credentials following a 4-0 win against champions Enyimba at the New Jos Stadium on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Abba Umar bagged a brace for Plateau United with Uche Onwuasoanya and Ibrahim Mustapha netting the other goals.

Abdu Maikaba’s men finished the game with 10-men after captain Daniel Itodo was sent off six minutes from time following a second bookable offence.

Plateau United maintained top spot in the table with 24 points from 12 goals.

Lobi Stars moved to second position in the table after a comfortable 2-0 win against Sunshine Stars at the Aper Aku Stadium.

Ebube Duri put Lobi Stars ahead in the 81st minute, while Abdulkarim Mumuni added the second goal deep into stoppage time.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United also recorded a 2-0 win against MFM.

Ossy Martins and Nelson Martins got the goals for the home team.

At the Sanni Abacha Stadium , Kano Pillars were held to a 1-1 draw by Warri…