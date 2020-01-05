Onyekuru Joins Galatasaray On Six-Month Loan Deal From Monaco

Nigeria winger Henry Onyekuru has joined Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray on a six-month loan deal from French club, AS Monaco, reports Completesports.com.

Onyekuru spent last season on loan with Fathi Terim’s men and scored 14 goals in 31 league appearances.

Galatasaray failed in their bid to sign the Nigeria international on a permanent deal last summer and instead he linked up with Monaco for £12.5m.

He however failed to secure regular playing time at Monaco making just four league appearances.

” I am very happy to return to my home. This is my home. I hope we’il be champions. I am very pleased and excited to be here,”Onyekuru told the club’s official website.

Galatasaray president, Mustafa Cengiz is happy to see Onyekuru return to the club.

“This transfer is very important to the club. It makes us much more honored, i’m pleased…