Oshoala Bags Brace In Barcelona Ladies’ Away Win

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala came off the bench to score two goals as Barcelona Ladies beat their Athletic Bilbao counterpart s 3-0 away, in their first league (Primera Iberdrola) game of 2020, on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Oshoala who was brought on in the hour mark, scored in the 77th minute to double Barcelona Ladies’ lead.

And with four minutes remaining Oshoala sealed the win for the visitors as she made it 3-0.

Mariona Caldentey had given Barcelona Ladies the lead when she struck in the 64th minute.

Oshoala has now taken her goal tally for the season to 10 in 13 appearances.

The win saw Barcelona Ladies remain top on 40 points, seven points ahead of second placed Atletico Madrid, in the Primera Iberdrola table.

By James Agberebi

11 BUSINESS NUGGETS FROM SUPER EAGLES BRONZE MEDAL TRIUMPH. The content of this ebook will propel you above your competition. DOWNLOAD NOW!!!