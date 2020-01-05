Solskjaer Happy With Man United Performance In FA Cup Draw Vs Wolves

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was satisfied with the Red Devils performance in the Emiares FA Cup clash against their hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on Saturday.

A replay will be required to decide who will go through to the fourth round after neither team crafted a winner in Saturday’s encounter, which only came alive in the final 20 minutes.

United substitute Marcus Rashford hit the crossbar moments after coming on before Matt Doherty had a goal correctly disallowed for handball, while Raul Jimenez rattled the woodwork for the hosts.

Despite his side ultimately hanging on to take the tie back to Old Trafford without managing a shot on target in a domestic match for the first time since January 2015, Solskjaer was pleased with the level of their performance.

A replay will be required to decide who will go through to the fourth round after neither team crafted a winner in…