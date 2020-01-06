Ben Simmons and 76ers will host Thunder At Wells Fargo Center. The 76e

76ers Ben Simmons and 76ers will host Thunder At Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers will want to move on from the 108-118 loss to the Houston Rockets, a game in which Ben Simmons was solid with 29 points (13-of-20 shooting), 11 assists and 6 offensive rebounds.

Tobias Harris was solid with 24 points (8-of-18 from the field). The Thunder are coming off a 121-106 home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Dennis Schroder contributed 22 points (9-of-15 from the field).

Will Ben Simmons replicate his 29 pts, 13 rebs, 11 ast triple-double performance in last games loss to the Rockets? In the last head-to-head matchup between the teams, the 76ers lost on the road.

The Thunder will attempt to keep their momentum going having won 5 out of their last 5 games. The 76ers have won only one of their last 5 games. Both are expected to be mostly healthy.

The…