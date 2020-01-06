Devonte’ Graham and hornets will host Pacers At Charlotte Hornets. The Pacers will want to move on from the 111-116 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, a game in which Justin Holiday contributed 18 points (6-of-9 from the field).

Domantas Sabonis contributed 25 points (11-of-15 shooting), 7 offensive rebounds and 11 rebounds. The Hornets are coming off a 123-120 home win over the Dallas Mavericks. Devonte’ Graham was solid with 27 points (8-of-17 shooting) and 13 assists.

Will Devonte’ Graham be able to replicate his 27 points and 13 assist performance in last game’s win over the Mavericks? In the head-to-head matchup between the teams this season, the Hornets won once out of 2 games. The Hornets have won just 2 games out of their last 5.

Related: Malcolm Brogdon And The Pacers To Host Kings On At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Pacers have won only one of their last 5 games. Both teams are expected to be at full strength…