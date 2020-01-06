Eze Makes Championship Team of The Month For December

Queens Park Rangers’ Nigerian midfielder, Eberechi Eze, has been included in the December Sky Bet Championship Team of The Month, Completesports.com.

The Team of The Month was unveiled on Sunday by football facts and statistics website, Whoscored.com.

Also in the list is Black Stars of Ghana skipper and Swansea City forward Andre Ayew.

The Team of The Month which is in a 4-2-2 formation, saw Eze placed in a two-man central midfield.

Eze has been one of QPR’s most outstanding players so far in the current campaign.

He has scored 10 goals, made six assists in 26 Championship games.

Eze is expected to feature for QPR when they host Swansea in the Third Round of the Emirates FA on Sunday.

By James Agberebi

