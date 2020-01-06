Guardiola Wary of Man United’s Pace Ahead Carabao Cup Clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says the pace in the Manchester United team could cause problems for his side ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg at Old Trafford.

In their first meeting in the Premier League at the Etihad this season, United won 2-1 thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Also Read: CAF Awards 2019: Osimhen Targets 2nd Best African Youth Player Gong; Favoured Ahead Chukwueze, Hakimi

And speaking ahead of their trip to Old Trafford, Guardiola said: “It will be quite similar. Of course at Old Trafford it will be quite different to here, but they are a team that are built to run.

“When they can run they are one of the best teams, and not just in England, I would say, because of the pace they have – [Daniel] James, [Mason] Greenwood, [Anthony] Martial, [Marcus] Rashford and [Jesse] Lingard.

“I have the feeling they are going to run, one or two or three times, or as many times as possible, and we have to reduce…