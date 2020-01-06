Important Player’ Onyekuru Will Make Our Attack Stronger-Terim

Galatasaray manager Fathi Terim is delighted to have ‘important player’ Henry Onyekuru back at the club and believed his arrival will make team’s attack stronger, reports Completesports.com.

Onyekuru’s rejoined the Turkish Super Lig champions on loan on Sunday after a difficult spell with Monaco in the French Ligue 1.

The versatile Nigerian forward won the the League and Cup double during his first loan stint with Galatasaray last season and is well loved by the fans.

He scored 14 goals in 31 league appearances for the club last season.



Galatasaray have struggled to replicate last season’s performance and are 10 points adrift of leaders Sivasspor in the league table.

“Onyekuru is no stranger to us. He is player well known to everybody in Galatasaray. We couldn’t get him here at the beginning of the season, but he is here with us…