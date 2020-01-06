Jordan McRae and wizards will host Celtics At Capital One Arena. The Wizards are coming off a 128-114 home win over the Denver Nuggets. Ish Smith contributed 32 points (15-of-24 FG) and 8 assists. Isaac Bonga was solid with 15 points (5-of-6 from the field). Troy Brown Jr. contributed 25 points (10-of-12 from the field) and 14 rebounds.

Will Ish Smith replicate his monstrous 32 point performance in last games win over the Nuggets? In the last head-to-head matchup between the teams, the Wizards lost on the road.

The Wizards have won just 2 games out of their last 5. Jordan McRae, the Celtics will attempt to keep their momentum going having won 4 out of their last 5 games. Both are expected to be mostly healthy.

The Celtics are averaging 6.061 blocks, while the Wizards are averaging only 4.086. Limiting this gap in defense will be key for the Wizards…