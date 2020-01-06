Kanu, Amokachi Other Football Legends to Grace Event

CAF Awards 2019: Nigerian football legends, Nwankwo Kanu and Daniel Amokachi are among former football stars expected to attend the CAF Awards 2019 ceremony at the Citadel Azure , Hurghada, Egypt, reports Completesports.com.

Kanu, a two-time African Footballer of the Year award winner and Amokachi, who represented Nigeria at two FIFA World Cup finals, will be joined at the ceremony by former Selecao of Brazil defender, Cafu; Argentine legend, Juan Sebastien Veron and Youri Djorkaeff, a world cup winner with the the Les Blues of France.

Former African legends and former winners; Didier Drogba, Yaya Toure, El Hadji Diouf, Kalusha Bwalya and Roger Milla will also grace the CAF Awards 2019.

Four-time winner Samuel Eto’O Fils of Cameroon will be the host at the ceremony .

Egyptian star forward Mohamed Salah will battle his Liverpool teammate, Sadio Mane and Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez for the title of 2019 African…