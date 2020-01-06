Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool Know Opponents 

Reigning FA Cup champions Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea were handed easy ties in the fourth round of the 2019/2020 Emirates FA Cup following Monday’s draw.

City will be at home to Championship club Fulham at the Etihad and Chelsea will be away to another Championship side Hull City.

For Liverpool, they will travel away to face either Bristol City who play in the Championship or League One club Shrewsbury Town.

The winner between Shrewsbury and Bristol City in a replay will host Liverpool in the fourth round.

In other draws, the winner between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers will be entertained by either Watford or Tranmere Rovers, Bournemouth will welcome either Arsenal or Leeds to the Vitality stadium and Southampton will face either Middlesbrough or Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary’s.

Also, Leicester City, with Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, willbbe away to Brentford, Eberechi Eze and…