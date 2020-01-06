Nikola Vucevic and Magic will host Nets At Amway Center. Magic will want to move on from the 96-109 loss at home to the Utah Jazz, a game in which Terrence Ross contributed 24 points (9-of-16 from the field).

Nikola Vucevic was solid with 22 points (9-of-19 from the field), 5 offensive rebounds and 13 rebounds. The Nets will want to move on from the 102-121 loss at home to the Toronto Raptors, a game in which Spencer Dinwiddie contributed 23 points (6-of-12 shooting) and 7 assists.

Will Nikola Vucevic replicate his monstrous 22 pts, 13 rebs performance in last games loss to the Jazz. This will be the first time these teams meet this season.

The Nets are in a slump losing all of their last 5 games. The Magic have won just 2 games out of their last 5. Both teams are expected to be at full strength today with no notable injuries.

The Magic are much…