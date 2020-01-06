Nuggets Come to Town To Meet Kevin Huerter and Hawks, At State Farm Arena. The Nuggets will want to move on from the 114-128 loss to the Washington Wizards, a game in which Jamal Murray had 39 points (13-of-19 FG).

Hawks are coming off a 116-111 home win over the Indiana Pacers. Trae Young contributed 41 points (12-of-23 FG), 8 assists and 5 threes made. Kevin Huerter contributed 26 points (10-of-18 shooting), 5 assists and 6 rebounds.

Will Trae Young replicate his monstrous 41 point performance in last games win over the Pacers? The Hawks have won the last meeting between the teams on the road. The Hawks have won just 2 games out of their last 5. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the contest.

