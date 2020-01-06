Oshoala Targets Fourth Crown, Nkwocha’s Record At CAF Awards 2019

Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala will look to win the African Women Footballer of the Year award for the fourth time at the 2019 Awards ceremony billed for Tuesday at the Citadel Azure, Hurghada, Egypt, reports Completesports.com.

Perpetua Nkwocha, a former Super Falcons striker is the record holder , having won the award four times.

Oshoala, who currently plays for Barcelona Ladies was crowned Africa’s best female footballer in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

The 25-year-old made the final shortlist last year but lost out to South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana.

Oshoala helped Nigeria to the FIFA Women’s World Cup knockout stage for the first time in 20 years at the 2019 edition in France.

She also inspired Barcelona to a runners-up spot in the UEFA Women’s Champions League last season, scoring in the 4-1 defeat to…