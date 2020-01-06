Pelicans and Lonzo Ball will host Jazz at Smoothie King Center. The Jazz is coming off a 109-96 home win over the Orlando Magic. Donovan Mitchell was solid with 32 points (14-of-21 FG) and 6 assists.

Rudy Gobert contributed 8 points (3-of-8 from the field), 7 offensive rebounds and 17 rebounds. The Pels are coming off a 117-115 home win over the Sacramento Kings. Lonzo Ball had 24 points (9-of-19 FG), 10 assists and 6 rebounds.

The test will Lonzo Ball replicate his 24 points and 10 assists performance in last games win against the Kings. In the last head-to-head matchup between the teams, the Pels lost on the road. The Jazz will attempt to keep their momentum going having won 5 out of their last 5 games.

The Pelicans will attempt to keep their momentum going having won 4 out of their last 5 games. Both are expected to be mostly healthy.

