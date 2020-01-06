Roma Legend De Rossi Announces Retirement From Football

Former Italy midfielder Daniele De Rossi has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36, just six months after signing a one-year deal with Boca Juniors.

The former AS Roma star says he took the decision in order to be closer to his family in Italy

“I don’t have any health related issues, I have the need to be with my daughter. They miss me, and I miss them,” De Rossi said at a news conference.

“I had the pleasure of working with the new board. They tried to convince me to stay but the decision was set. They asked me to think about this for a few days.

“The body offered me their help. But I don’t need help. I need to go back home. I’m not only saying goodbye to a club that’s in my heart, I’m saying goodbye to football, it’s my world.

“I dont want to get into details. I’ve already explained it well….