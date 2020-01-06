Ronaldo Talks Up Hat-Trick For Juve Against Cagliari

Hat-trick hero Cristiano Ronaldo says he is pleased Juventus kicked off the new year on a winning note, following their comfortable 4-0 home win against Cagliari in the Serie A on Monday.

After a goalless first half, Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the 49th minute and made it 2-0 in the 67th minute from the penalty spot.

Gonzalo Higuian added the third goal on 81 minutes before Ronaldo completed his hat-trick just a minute later after Higuian’s goal.

It was Ronaldo’s first Serie A hat-trick since joining Juventus from Real Madrid last season.

And reacting to his hat-trick and Juventus’ win, the Portuguese skipper said he is pleased the pressure is now on Inter Milan, who will be guests to Napoli later on Monday.

“The year has started very well. The most important thing despite the hat-trick is that the team wins, ” Ronaldo told…