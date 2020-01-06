Solskjaer Plays Down Man City’s Good Form Ahead Derby Clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester City’s impressive form will count for nothing, when both teams clash in the Carabao Cup first-leg semi-final tie at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

City have won seven of their last eight games in all competitions.

Their last win was a comfortable 4-1 win at the Etihad in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup.

For United, they have two victories in their last five games in all competitions, losing two and drawing one.

In their first meeting of the season in the Premier League, United edged City 2-1 at the Etihad.

And looking forward to Tuesday’s League Cup tie, Solskjaer stated that form does not matter when it comes to derbies.

“In a derby it is about adrenalin and atmosphere,” Solskjaer said in his pre-match press conference on Monday.

“I admire Pep. They (Man City) have raised the bar so much it is something to aim for.

“They are back winning…