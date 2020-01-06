Troost-Ekong’s Udinese Start 2020 With Away Win At Leece

Super Eagles defender William Troost- Ekong featured for 90 minutes as Udinese recorded a 1-0 away win against Leece in their Serie A clash at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare on Monday night, reports Completesports.com.

Rodrigo De Paul scored the winning for the visitors two minutes from time.

Troost-Ekong has now featured in 16 league games for Udinese this season without a goal to his name. He has been yellow carded twice.



Udinese now occupy 13th position in the table with 21 points from 18 games.

Luca Gotti’s men will host Sassuolo in their next league game on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu

