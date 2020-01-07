Akwa Utd Aim To Extend Winning Streak Vs Wikki Tourists

Following a superb run of four wins in four games and a sensational leap from 16th to 5th position in the NPFL table, Akwa United will be full of confidence of extending their winning streak on Match-day 13 when they play host to Wikki Tourists of Bauchi on Wednesday afternoon at the Godswill Akpabio international stadium.

After a slow and disastrous start to the season, the Promise Keepers recovered nicely with four straight victories – two home and two away – against Dakkada FC, Rivers United, Lobi Star and Jigawa Golden Stars inspired by the superlative form of red-hot striker Akarandut Orok who has scored in each of those four games.

The team has had two training sessions on Monday evening and Tuesday morning since their return from Kano, and all the players who were sidelined by injuries – Mfon Udoh, Sampson Gbadebo and Itodo Akor have fully recovered and were part of the training sessions.

