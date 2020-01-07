Aribo Off To Dubai With Rangers For Mid-Season Camping

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo was part of Glasgow Rangers squad that travelled to Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Monday afternoon for a camping exercise ahead of the second half of the Scottish Premiership, reports Completesports.com.

Rangers will play a friendly game with Uzbekistani Super League champions, Locomotiv Tashkent on Saturday.

The Match, arranged in partnership with Dubai Sports Council and Its Just Football, will be played at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai.



Rangers defeated title rivals Celtic 2-1 at the Celtic Park in their last league game before the international break.

Steven Gerrard’s men will host St. Mirren in their next game when the league resume on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Aribo has scored two goals and registeted six assists in 17 league appearances for Rangers this season.

