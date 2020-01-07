Arsenal Edged Leeds In Hardfought Win; To Face Bournemouth

Arsenal piped Championship club Leeds United 1-0 in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup on Monday.

It was a game of two halves as Leeds totally dominated the first half but were unfortunate not to have taken the lead.

Also Read: FA Cup 4th Round Draw: Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool Know Opponents

Patrick Bamford saw his effort hit the crossbar and Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez was forced into several fine stops.

In the second half, Arsenal were much better and almost went in front on 50 minutes but Alexandre Lacazette saw his effort hit the cross bar.

Their positive start to the second half eventually resulted to a goal in the 55th minute through Reiss Nelson who scrambled home after Lacazette’s cross deflected to his path.

Substitute Gabriel Martinelli almost grabbed a second for Arsenal but his drive was turned around the post by Leeds keeper Illan Meslier.

Leeds pushed for an equaliser but struggled to…