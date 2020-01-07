Bordeaux Boss Sousa Hails Maja’s Finishing Ability

Girondis Bordeaux manager Paulo Sousa has stated that Josh Maja is one of the finishers at the club following the Nigerian forward impressive showing for the club this season.

“Josh is one of our best players in terms of finishing. Every time he gets a good first touch, he can finish well even with very little space to work in,” Sousa told the Ligue 1’s official website.

Maja has scored six goals and registered two assists in 18 league appearances for Bordeaux this season.

The 20-year-old will look to score in his first league game of the year when Bordeaux host Olympic Lyon on Saturday.

Maja linked up with Bordeaux from Sunderland in January 2018, signing a four and a half year deal.

