Bucks Come to Town To Meet DeMar DeRozan and Spurs, at At; T Center. Notable players for the Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed 32 points (7-of-12 from the field) and 8 rebounds.

Eric Bledsoe contributed 21 points (8-of-12 from the field) and 6 assists. For the San-Antonio Spurs: DeMar DeRozan was solid with 26 points (8-of-14 FG) and 5 assists.

Will DeMar DeRozan replicate his monstrous 26 point performance in the last games’ loss to the Bucks? In the last head-to-head matchup between the teams, the Spurs lost on the road. The Bucks will attempt to keep their momentum going having won 5 out of their last 5 games.

The Spurs have won just 2 games out of their last 5. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the contest.

The Bucks are much better at three-point shooting…