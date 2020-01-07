Dele-Bashiru Relishes 1st 90 Mins For Watford, Rues Draw With Tranmere

Nigeria midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru was pleased to play his first 90 minutes with the Watford first-team in the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday, but was disappointed with the way they let a three goal lead slip away in 3-3 draw with League One strugglers Tranmere Rovers.

Dele-Bashiru opened the scoring for the Hornets in a positive first-half during which they scored three goals.

However, a second-half fightback from Tranmere for a final 3-3 scoreline means Watford will now have to visit Merseyside next week for a replay, and Dele-Bashiru is keen to learn from the mistakes made during the Saturday’s game.

He blames The Hornet’s poor second half on lack of organisation.

“It was tough, being my first 90 minutes,” Dele-Bashiru told the club’s official website.

“Towards the end, I was struggling a bit but it was a great feeling. The crowd were…