Dessers Bags Brace In Heracles’ Friendly Win vs Mönchengladbach

Super Eagles prospect Cyriel Dessers scored two goals as Heracles came from a goal down to beat Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-1 in a friendly game on Tuesday, Completesports.com reports.

Mönchengladbach opened scoring in the 18th minute through Breel Embolo before Dessers drew Heracles levelled on 32 minutes.

Dessers then grabbed his second goal in the 38th minute to put his team 2-1 ahead.

In the 49th minute Jeremy Cijntje got on the score sheet to make it 3-1.

Heracles next friendly game comes up on Thursday against Swiss club Sion.

They will kick-off the second half of the season away to Emmen on Sunday January 19.

They are currently ninth on 26 points in the 18-team Eredivisie league table.

Dessers tops the Eredivisie top scorers chart with 12 goals in 18 appearances.



By James Agberebi

