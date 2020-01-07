Enyimba Sack Abd’allah After 4-O Loss To Plateau United,

Enyimba have sacked their technical adviser Usman Abd’allah following Sunday’s 4-0 defeat to Plateau United in a Nigeria Professional Football League matchday-12 encounter in Jos, reports Completesports.com.

The club announced on Monday that Abd’allah’s assistant, Fatai Osho will take charge of the team on interim basis pending the appointment of a new technical adviser.

The Peoples Elephant are without a win in their last five matches in all competitions.

“Enyimba Football Club can announce today that coach Usman Abd’allah has been relieved of his duties as technical adviser with immediate effect,”reads the statement on the club’s official Twitter handle.

“After a string of disappointing results, the club believes it must set a new course now and regain its competitive edge, domestically and on the continent.

“In the interim, coach Fatai Osho will take over head coach duties. All other…