I will Rather Go On Holiday Than Manage Manchester United 

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he would never manage rivals Manchester United even if it is the only offer he had.

Guardiola was on United’s radar to replace Sir Alex Ferguson but had already agreed to join Bayern Munich when the Scot retired in 2013.

Also Read: Wenger: Salah, Mane Are Main Contenders For CAF POTY

The former Barcelona manager said his status at City means the thought of managing United will never occur.

“If I didn’t have any offers, I would be in the Maldives,” Guardiola said ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup first-leg semi-final against United at Old Trafford.

“Maybe not the Maldives because it doesn’t have any golf courses but after training City, I won’t train United, just like I would never train Madrid.

“Definitely not.”

Ferguson famously met Guardiola for dinner in New York in 2012.

At the time, Guardiola was on his sabbatical year and Ferguson was still to decide he…