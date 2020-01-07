Kalu Faces Sanction At Bordeaux After Resuming Late From Holiday

Samuel Kalu will be penalised by Girondis Bordeaux after returning back to the club late from his holiday in Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Kalu rejoined his teammates in training on Monday after spending almost a week in his homeland due to passport problems.

The Nigeria international missed last weekend’s Coupe de France clash against Le Mans following his failure to return on time from mid-season break.

Bordeaux manager Paulo Sousa stated last week that the winger will be punished for his action.

“Each player who tries to fake things or who does not have adequate responsibility towards the club must be punished,”Sousa declared.

According to a report in Girondis33.com, Kalu will be sanctioned by the club due to his late arrival for the commencement of the second half of the season in France.

