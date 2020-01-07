Kyle Lowry and Raptors will host Blazers at Scotiabank Arena. The Blazer

Kyle Lowry and Raptors will host Blazers at Scotiabank Arena. The Blazers will want to move on from the 111-122 loss to the Miami Heat, a game in which Anfernee Simons contributed 19 points (8-of-15 shooting). Damian Lillard had 34 points (11-of-22 FG), 12 assists and 6 threes made.

Hassan Whiteside was solid with 21 points (9-of-12 from the field), 5 offensive rebounds and 18 rebounds. Will Fred VanVleet replicate his amazing 29 points and 11 assists performance in last games win against the Brooklyn Nets. In the last head-to-head matchup between the teams, Kyle Lowry, the Raptors won on the road.

The Blazers have won only one of their last 5 games. Both teams will be featuring their full lineups with no crucial players sitting out the contest.

The Raptors are averaging 8.306 steals, while the Blazers are averaging only 5.865. Widening this…