Lakers And LeBron James Will Host Knicks At STAPLES Center. The Knick

Lakers And LeBron James Will Host Knicks At STAPLES Center. The Knicks will want to move on from the 132-135 loss to the Los-Angeles Clippers, a game in which Kadeem Allen had a great performance with 9 points (4-of-9 from the field) and 6 assists cold-shooting slump in the season averaging only no points and no assists.

Marcus Morris Sr. contributed 38 points (13-of-19 shooting), 5 rebounds and 6 threes made. The Lakers are coming off a 106-99 home win over the Detroit Pistons. Anthony Davis contributed 24 points (7-of-16 from the field), 11 rebounds and 8 blocks.

Can LeBron James replicate his 21 pts, 14 rebs, 11 ast triple-double performance in last game’s win over the Pistons? This will be the first time these teams meet this season.

The teams will attempt to keep their momentum going having won 5 out of their last 5 games. Both teams…