Livingston Manager Admits Interest In Ex-Super Eagles Defender Ambrose

Manager of Scottish Premiership club Livingston, Gary Holt, has admitted he would be interested in signing former former Nigeria international Efe Ambrose.

Ambrose has been linked with a move to Livingston having been without a club since leaving English Championship side Derby County last summer.

Also Read: Guardiola: I will Never Manage Manchester United

Holt is keen to bolster his squad this month, with ongoing injuries to the likes of captain Alan Lithgow, Nicky Devlin and Cepe Pepe leaving Livingston short of options in defence.

Speaking on the possibility of signing the former Celtic and Hibernian defende, Holt insists he would not close the door on a chance to recruit the 31-year-old.

“Regarding that, is it someone I would be interested in? Yeah, probably,” he said.

“But there is a long way from being interested in someone to something then happening.”

Ambrose had his best spell in Scotland during…