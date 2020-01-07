Mane, Oshoala Are Africa’s Best; Hakimi Beats Osimhen, Chukwueze

Liverpool and Senegal forward Sadio Mane has been crowned African Player of the Year for 2019, reports Completesports.com.

Mane beat his Liverpool teammate, Mohamed Salah and Algeria’s captain Riyad Mahrez to the award.

Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala won the Women’s crown ahead of Ajara Nchout of Cameroon and South Africa’s Thembi Kgltana.

Morocoo winger Achraf Hakimi beat Nigerian duo, Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukuweze to the 2019 African Youth Player of year award.



The Indomitable Lioness of Cameroon scooped the prize for the best Women’s National Team in the continent following their impressive performance at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France where they made it to the Round of 16 for the first time.

The Desert Foxes of Algeria won the the award for the Men’s Team Of The Year.

