Nigerian Past Winners Of The CAF African Footballer Of The Year Award

The Citadel Azure, Hurghada,in Egypt will be agog later this evening with the CAF Awards 2019 ceremony, and a new African Footballer of the Year will be crowned.

Though no Nigerian player is in the final three-man shortlist for the African Footballer of the Year award, Completesports.com’s SULAIMAN ALAO, in this piece recalls Nigerian past winners as the new generation players like Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze step up the search for the top honour by vying for the 2019 Young player of the year honour tonight.

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, his Liverpool teammate, Sadio Mane of Senegal and Algeria/Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez are vying for the latest top African award tonight.

RASHIDI YEKINI: 1993

The late Super Eagles striker was the first Nigerian player to win the coveted African Player of the Year award following his explosive goalscoring form for club and country in 1993.

The ‘Goalsfather,’ as he was popularly known amongst Nigerian soccer fans,…