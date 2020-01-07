Osimhen Targets 2nd Best African Youth Player Gong At CAF Awards 2019

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen is the overwhelming favourite to be crowned Africa’s best youth player for the second time at the CAF Awards 2019, Completesports.com reports.

Osimhen who faces stiff competition from Morocco and Borussia Dortmund winger Achraf Hakimi and Nigeria teammate Samuel Chukwueze, won the award for the first time in 2015 after scoring 10 goals for Nigeria’s U-17 side at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile.

The 21-year-old scored 27 goals and recorded seven assists in 45 appearances for his former club Sporting Charleroi of Belgium and Lille in the year 2019.

The former VFL Wolfsburg of Germany striker also hit the back of the net on four occasions in five international appearances for Nigeria in 2019.

His closest challenger, Hakimi was on target nine times and and provided seven assists in 42 appearances for…