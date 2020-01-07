Quadri Confident Nigeria Can Win First  Olympic Table

Table tennis star Aruna Quadri has expressed confidence that Nigeria can win her first medal in the sport at this year’s Olympic games in Tokyo, Completesports.com reports.

Quadri stated this in his reaction to the January 2020 ITTF ranking, which saw him climbed two places to 18th.

Also Read: Enyimba Sack Abd’allah After 4-O Loss To Plateau United, Osho Takes Over In Interim Capacity

Nigeria have never won a table tennis medal since participating in the sport at the Olympics

Quadri became the first African to get to the quarter-finals of the Olympics table tennis men’s singles event at the the 2016 Games in Rio.

He surpassed the previous record held by veteran and seven-time Olympian Segun Toriola, who made it to Round Four at the Beijing Olympic Games.

Commenting on his recent achievement, the 31-year-old stated that the recent ranking means more motivation to perform.

“Remaining on top is more…