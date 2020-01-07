Rangers Demote Eight Players To ‘B’ Team, Source For Quality Attackers

In a bid to stop the not too impressive run in the ongoing season, the management of the ‘Flying Antelopes’, Rangers International F.C have sent some of its players to the ‘B’ team of the club while also sourcing for quality attackers to beef up the squad.

After an emergency meeting, Monday at the club’ player’s camp in Enugu, the technical crew and management announced the decision stressing that it was part of the ‘Performance Based’ agreement signed by both parties.

Also, all attackers in the team have been placed on forty percent less of their monthly salary until they improve on their scoring ability.

Speaking, the G.M of the side, Prince Davidson Owumi, stated that the situation in the team currently led to the measure so as to bring out the best from the players stressing, “I must say that this measure of sending some of you to the ‘B’ team is for you to catch up with the form we saw in…