Super Eagles Stars Omitted From CAF Best X1 for 2019

Super Eagles players failed to make into the 2019 FIFProAfrica Team Of the Year, reports Completesports.com.

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and Odion Ighalo who was top scorer at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt were surprisingly left out of the team.

Cameroon and Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana was named best goalkeeper following his impressive showing for club and country in 2019.

Four defenders; Cote d’l voire right-back Serge Aurier, Cameroon’s Joel Matip, Kalidou Koulibaly of Senegal and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi made the list.

The three midfielders on the list are; Algerian star Riyad Mahrez , Idris Gueye of Senegal of and Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech.

Mohamed Salah of Egypt, Senagal’s Sadio Mane and Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are the three forwards selected.

CAF ‘FIFPro’ Best XI of the Year:

– Onana

– Aurier

– Matip

– Koulibaly

– Hakimi

– Gueye

–…