Toblow Sacrificed Alot For Nigerian Athletics, Should be immortalised  –Okorie

United States-based Nigerian former athlete, Victor Okorie, is sad over the death of his former coach, Tobias Igwe also known as Toblow.

Okorie was one of the most gifted hurdlers that rose from the school sports system to rule the National Sports Festival winning back to back in the 400m hurdles at Imo ’98 and Bauchi ‘2000.

He was one of the athletes produced by Toblow during the golden era of Nigerian athletics. The coach died last month.

Speaking from his United States base, Victor Okorie, who won a silver medal for Team Nigeria at COJA 2003 All Africa Games in Abuja said: “I was shocked when I got the news that my beloved Coach Tobias Igwe passed away. I spoke to his son, Daniel Igwe and his widow and they are in great pain. I still can’t believe it because I saw him (Toblow) six months ago when I was in Nigeria for my mother’s funeral.

“Prior to the funeral, I was in Umuahia to visit Mr. Ejike Ikwunze (Mr. Football). We spoke about how coach…