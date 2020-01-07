Troost-Ekong Revels In Udinese’s Away Win Vs Leece

William Troost-Ekong has celebrated Udinese’s hard fought 1-0 away win against Leece at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare on Monday night, reports Completesports.com.

Luca Gotti’s men started the year on a positive note with Rodrigo De Paul scoring the winning goal two minutes from time.



Also Read: Serie A: Troost-Ekong’s Udinese Start 2020 With Away Win At Leece

+3 Come on Boys,”reads a tweet on Troost-Ekong’s Twitter handle.

Troost-Ekong has now featured in 16 league games for Udinese this season without a goal to his name. He has been yellow carded twice.

Udinese now occupy 13th position in the table with 21 points from 18 games.

They will host Sassuolo in their next league game on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu

11 BUSINESS NUGGETS FROM SUPER EAGLES BRONZE MEDAL TRIUMPH. The content of this ebook will propel you above your competition. DOWNLOAD NOW!!!