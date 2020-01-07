Visa Hitch Delays Etebo Getafe Loan Move

Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo will complete a six-month loan move to Spanish club Getafe once his travel documents are sorted out, reports Completesports.com.

Premier League club, Stoke City and Getafe have already reached agreement on the short term loan deal with a purchase option.

Etebo is however still holed up in England while waiting for his visa to travel to Spain.

The 24-year-old has struggled for regular playing time recently at Stoke City.

The powerful midfielder was a prominent member of The Potters squad under former manager Nathan Jones, but fell out of favour when Micheal O’Neil took charge in November.

Etebo has featured in 11 league games for Stoke City this season.

The former Warri Wolves player who joined Stoke City from Portuguese club, CD Fierense for £6.3m in the summer of 2018 previously spent time on loan at Spanish outfit Las Palmas.

Getafe missed out on the chance to sign Etebo in…